Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 672 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 467,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.97 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

