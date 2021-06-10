Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in State Street by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Street by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 887,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

