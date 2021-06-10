Nord/LB Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €32.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €25.96 ($30.54) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 1 year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.10.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

