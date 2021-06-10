Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 90,731 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 114.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.96. 1,525,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,051,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

