Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

