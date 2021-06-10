Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $133.72. 206,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

