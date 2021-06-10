Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,356 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $306.70. 59,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The firm has a market cap of $326.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

