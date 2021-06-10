NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.44 ($54.64).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NOEJ stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €45.58 ($53.62). The stock had a trading volume of 48,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

