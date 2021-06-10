NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.44 ($54.64).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NOEJ stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €45.58 ($53.62). The stock had a trading volume of 48,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

