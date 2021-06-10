North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

