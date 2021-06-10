North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$480.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$17.63.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,775. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

