Northwood Investors LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Northwood Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,134 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 27.0% of Northwood Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwood Investors LLC owned about 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,284. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.48.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

