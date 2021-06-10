nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00195635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.85 or 0.01338282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.72 or 0.99389368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.