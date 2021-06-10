Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.490-0.530 EPS.
NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 88,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
