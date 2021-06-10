Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.490-0.530 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 88,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

