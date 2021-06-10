Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Reduced by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

