NuCypher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.42 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $197.19 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00850537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.37 or 0.08476324 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,391,994 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

