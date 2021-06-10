Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 6.4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.97. 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.61.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $343,356 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

