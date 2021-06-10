nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 494,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,247,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,426.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $4,726,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $11,521,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

