Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $41.03. 16,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

