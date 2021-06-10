Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

