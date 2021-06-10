Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of WEX worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,941. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

