Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lowered by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

