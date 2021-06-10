OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

