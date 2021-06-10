Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.