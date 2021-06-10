One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) & Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Financial Contrast

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zepp Health alerts:

22.8% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zepp Health and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94% One Stop Systems 2.18% 3.64% 2.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zepp Health and One Stop Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.66 $35.06 million N/A N/A One Stop Systems $51.90 million 2.11 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Zepp Health has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zepp Health and One Stop Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Zepp Health.

Risk & Volatility

Zepp Health has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory. It also offers servers for PCI express-over-cable expansion; desktop computing appliances in various configurations that add input/output flexibility to user's desktop systems; PCIe expansions; industrial and panel PCs; and ruggedized mobile high-performance compute devices that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in various environmental conditions. The company sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and OEM focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. One Stop Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.