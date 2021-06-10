OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,689.90 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

