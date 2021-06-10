OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OGI stock opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

