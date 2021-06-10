ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of ORIC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.42.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $534,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,276 shares of company stock worth $7,368,673.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

