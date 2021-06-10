OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Cap of $110.25 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $110.25 million and approximately $792,976.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00853924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498875 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,660,265 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

