Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Insiders sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 in the last quarter.

OR stock opened at C$17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 72.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.