Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

