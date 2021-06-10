Owens Corning Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,601 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,517% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

NYSE OC opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.