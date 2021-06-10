Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

NYSE OXM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

