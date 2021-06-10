Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.
In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
