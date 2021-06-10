Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

