Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

