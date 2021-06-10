Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.050 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,242. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

