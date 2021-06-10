Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.04) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,090.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

