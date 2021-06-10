PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $15,901,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.