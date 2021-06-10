Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

