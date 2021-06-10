Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.61. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,132. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

