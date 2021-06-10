Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $459,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,740 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

