Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.92. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.39 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,600. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 501,500 shares of company stock worth $451,965.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

