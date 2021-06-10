Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.92. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 2,100 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.39 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
