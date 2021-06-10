Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,982 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,982 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $233,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.10. 355,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

