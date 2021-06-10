Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.63

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 14111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.