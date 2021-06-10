ParkinGo Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.22 million and $215.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,125.47 or 0.99893048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

