Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 2,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $29.44 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

