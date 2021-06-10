Paxos Standard Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Billion (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $71.59 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040616 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,102,873,482 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

