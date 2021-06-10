Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

