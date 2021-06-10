PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

PDCE stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

