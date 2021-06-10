Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

ESP opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.72. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84.

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 93,122 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

