Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul Sells 2,470 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.13 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

